Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-245

IN RE: The Estate of

Jerry D. Pope,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Cheryl Pope, as Administratrix of the Estate of Jerry D. Pope, deceased, on the 4th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Proate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Cheryl Pope,

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Jerry D. Pope.

deceased

Publish: May 10, 17 and 24, 2018.