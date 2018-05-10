Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2017-245

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Jerry D. Pope,
    deceased

    Notice To Creditors

    Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Cheryl Pope, as Administratrix of the Estate of Jerry D. Pope, deceased, on the 4th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Proate.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Cheryl Pope,
    Administratrix
    of the Estate of
    Jerry D. Pope.
    deceased

    Publish: May 10, 17 and 24, 2018.

