Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-245
IN RE: The Estate of
Jerry D. Pope,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Cheryl Pope, as Administratrix of the Estate of Jerry D. Pope, deceased, on the 4th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Proate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Cheryl Pope,
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Jerry D. Pope.
deceased
Publish: May 10, 17 and 24, 2018.