IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-30
IN RE: The Estate of
Roger D. Sharp,
deceased
Administrator’s Notice To File Claims
In The Matter Of The Estate of Roger D. Sharp, deceased.
Letters of Administration of the estate of Roger D. Sharp, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Scot Sharp
Personal Representative
Publish: February 9, 16 and 23, 2017.