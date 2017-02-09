IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-30

IN RE: The Estate of

Roger D. Sharp,

deceased

Administrator’s Notice To File Claims

In The Matter Of The Estate of Roger D. Sharp, deceased.

Letters of Administration of the estate of Roger D. Sharp, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scot Sharp

Personal Representative

Publish: February 9, 16 and 23, 2017.