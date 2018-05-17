Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-156
IN RE: The Estate of
S.T. Reed,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Donald W. Reed as Executor of the Estate of S.T. Reed, deceased, on the 10th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Donald W. Reed,
Executor
of the Estate of
S.T. Reed, deceased
Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.
Mountain Valley News