IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-156

IN RE: The Estate of

S.T. Reed,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Donald W. Reed as Executor of the Estate of S.T. Reed, deceased, on the 10th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Donald W. Reed,

Executor

of the Estate of

S.T. Reed, deceased

Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.

Mountain Valley News