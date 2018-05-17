Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-150

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Stephen Randall Owens, deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 2 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 2 day of May, 2018.

Mary Hamilton,

Administrator

Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.