Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

    CASE NO: 2018-150

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Stephen Randall Owens, deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 2 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
    This the 2 day of May, 2018.

    Mary Hamilton,
    Administrator

    Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.

