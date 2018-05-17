Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-137

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Ronnie Alan Freeman,
    deceased

    Notice

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Armendia Hernandez, as Executrix of the Estate of Ronnie Alan Freeman, deceased, on the 8th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Armendia Hernandez,
    Executrix
    of the Estate of
    Ronnie Alan Freeman

    Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.

