Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-137
IN RE: The Estate of
Ronnie Alan Freeman,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Armendia Hernandez, as Executrix of the Estate of Ronnie Alan Freeman, deceased, on the 8th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Armendia Hernandez,
Executrix
of the Estate of
Ronnie Alan Freeman
Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.