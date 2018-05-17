Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-137

IN RE: The Estate of

Ronnie Alan Freeman,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Armendia Hernandez, as Executrix of the Estate of Ronnie Alan Freeman, deceased, on the 8th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Armendia Hernandez,

Executrix

of the Estate of

Ronnie Alan Freeman

Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.