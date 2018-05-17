IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-142

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Lola Mae Puckett,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment To Be Published

Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Lola Mae Puckett, deceased, have been granted to Marland Lee Puckett, on the 11th day of May, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:

Patrick L. Tate

310 Alabama Ave., SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.

Mountain Valley News