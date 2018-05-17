Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-142

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Lola Mae Puckett,
    deceased

    Notice Of Appointment To Be Published

    Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Lola Mae Puckett, deceased, have been granted to Marland Lee Puckett, on the 11th day of May, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

    Attorney for the Estate:
    Patrick L. Tate
    310 Alabama Ave., SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like