Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-142
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Lola Mae Puckett,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment To Be Published
Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Lola Mae Puckett, deceased, have been granted to Marland Lee Puckett, on the 11th day of May, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave., SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.
Mountain Valley News