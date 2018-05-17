Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-155
IN RE: The Estate of
Lora Belle Mitchell,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Treva Parker, as Executrix of the Estate of Lora Belle Mitchell, deceased, on the 8 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Treva Parker,
Executrix
of the Estate of
Lora Belle Mitchell
Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.
