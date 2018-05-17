Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-155

IN RE: The Estate of

Lora Belle Mitchell,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Treva Parker, as Executrix of the Estate of Lora Belle Mitchell, deceased, on the 8 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Treva Parker,

Executrix

of the Estate of

Lora Belle Mitchell

Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.

