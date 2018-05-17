IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-130

IN RE: The Estate of

Kenneth J. McDaniel Sr.,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Candace McDaniel, as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth J. McDaniel Sr., deceased, on the 8 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Candace McDaniel,

Executrix

of the Estate of

Kenneth J. McDaniel Sr.

Publish: May 17, 24 and 31, 2018.

Mountain Valley News