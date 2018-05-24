Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-152
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Valista Paulette Phillips,
deceased
Order Setting Hearing
This day came Kimberly Dania Allen, the Administrator of the Estate of said decedent, and filed her accounting, and statement upon oath, for a final settlement of her administration.
It is therefore, order that the 31 day of May, 2018 be appointed a day for said settlement, and that notice of the same, stating that name of the Administrator, the name of the deceased, and the time and nature of the settlement be given by publication for three consecutive weeks in the Mountain Valley News, a newspaper published in said County.
Ronnie Osborn,
Judge of Probate
DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: May 24, May 31 and June 7, 2018.