IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-152

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Valista Paulette Phillips,

deceased

Order Setting Hearing

This day came Kimberly Dania Allen, the Administrator of the Estate of said decedent, and filed her accounting, and statement upon oath, for a final settlement of her administration.

It is therefore, order that the 31 day of May, 2018 be appointed a day for said settlement, and that notice of the same, stating that name of the Administrator, the name of the deceased, and the time and nature of the settlement be given by publication for three consecutive weeks in the Mountain Valley News, a newspaper published in said County.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: May 24, May 31 and June 7, 2018.