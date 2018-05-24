Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2018-114
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Johnny Lee Tilley,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Johnny Lee Tilley, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 15 day of May, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the Estate of Johnny Lee Tilley are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Charles Warren
Publish: May 24, May 31 and June 7, 2018.