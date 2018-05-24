Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2018-114

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Johnny Lee Tilley,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Johnny Lee Tilley, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 15 day of May, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the Estate of Johnny Lee Tilley are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

    Charles Warren

    Publish: May 24, May 31 and June 7, 2018.

