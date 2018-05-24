Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-139

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Kelsey Smith,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 8 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 8 day of May, 2018.

Beverly Smith

Publish: May 24, May 31 and June 7, 2018.