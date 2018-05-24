Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-139
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Kelsey Smith,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 8 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
This the 8 day of May, 2018.
Beverly Smith
Publish: May 24, May 31 and June 7, 2018.