IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-116

IN RE: The Estate of

Calvin Roshau,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Tim Roshau as Executor on the Estate of Calvin Roshau, deceased, on the 9th day of May, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tim Roshau,

Executor of the Estate of

Calvin Roshau, deceased

Publish: May 25, June 1 and June 8, 2017.