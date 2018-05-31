Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-154

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Thelma O. Johnson,
    deceased

    Notice Of Appointment
    To Be Published By
    Personal Representative

    Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Ricky D. Johnson, Personal Representative on the 22 day of May, 2018, by the Honoraqble Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Proabte Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters or within five months from the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

    Ricky D. Johnson,
    Personal Representative of the Estate of Thelma O. Johnson, deceased.

    Publish: May 31, June 7 and June 14, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like