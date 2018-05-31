Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-154

IN RE: The Estate of

Thelma O. Johnson,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published By

Personal Representative

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Ricky D. Johnson, Personal Representative on the 22 day of May, 2018, by the Honoraqble Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Proabte Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters or within five months from the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Ricky D. Johnson,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Thelma O. Johnson, deceased.

Publish: May 31, June 7 and June 14, 2018.