IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-159

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Richard Wood Shugart, JR.,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Richard Wood Shugart, JR., deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 18 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Sarah S. Akins,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: May 31, June 7 and June 14, 2018.

Mountain Valley News