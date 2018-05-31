Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-159
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Richard Wood Shugart, JR.,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Richard Wood Shugart, JR., deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 18 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Sarah S. Akins,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: May 31, June 7 and June 14, 2018.
Mountain Valley News