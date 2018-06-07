Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-164

    IN RE: The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Betty Brown,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to M. Elaine Wilbanks, Administrator on the 29 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama

    Publish: June 7, 14 and 21, 2018

