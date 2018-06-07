Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-164
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Betty Brown,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to M. Elaine Wilbanks, Administrator on the 29 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: June 7, 14 and 21, 2018