Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-166

IN RE: The Estate of

Robert L. Meals,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Virginia Ellen Meals, Personal Representative on the 29 day of May 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Virginia Ellen Meals

Personal Representative

Publish: June 7, 14 and 21, 2018.