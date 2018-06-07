Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-166
IN RE: The Estate of
Robert L. Meals,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Virginia Ellen Meals, Personal Representative on the 29 day of May 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Virginia Ellen Meals
Personal Representative
Publish: June 7, 14 and 21, 2018.