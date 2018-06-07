Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-167

IN RE: The Estate of

Rhoda Gail McBride,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Donna Ratliff, Personal Representative on the 25 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Donna Ratliff

Personal Representative

Publish: June 7, 14 and 21, 2018.