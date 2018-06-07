Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-167
IN RE: The Estate of
Rhoda Gail McBride,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Donna Ratliff, Personal Representative on the 25 day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Donna Ratliff
Personal Representative
Publish: June 7, 14 and 21, 2018.