IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-27

IN RE: The Estate of

Paul R. Traffanstedt,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Gregory Kyle Robertson, as Executor of the Estate of Paul R. Traffanstedt, deceased, on the 8th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Gregory Kyle Robertson,

Executor of the Estate of

Paul R. Traffanstedt,deceased

Publish: February 16, 23 and March 2, 2017

.