Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2018-173
In The Matter of
The Estate of
William R. Mauldin,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the estate of William R. Mauldin, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7 day of June, 2018 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of William R. Mauldin are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
/s/ Patrick H. Tate
County Administrator
Publish: June 14, June 21 and June 28, 2018.
Mountain Valley News