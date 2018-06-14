Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2018-173

In The Matter of

The Estate of

William R. Mauldin,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the estate of William R. Mauldin, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7 day of June, 2018 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of William R. Mauldin are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

/s/ Patrick H. Tate

County Administrator

Publish: June 14, June 21 and June 28, 2018.

