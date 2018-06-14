IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-172

IN RE: The Estate of

George Leroy Lenning,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Andrew L. Lenning, Personal Representative on the 7 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Andrew L. Lenning

Personal Representative

Publish: June 14, June 21 and June 28, 2018.

Mountain Valley News