Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-161

IN RE: The Estate of

Aubry Mauldin,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Brent Mauldin, as Executor and Personal Representative of the Estate of Aubry Mauldin, deceased, on the 19 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Brent Mauldin,

Executor and Personal Representative

of the Estate of

Aubry Mauldin,

deceased

Publish: June 21, June 28 and July 5, 2018.