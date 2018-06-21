Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-161
IN RE: The Estate of
Aubry Mauldin,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Brent Mauldin, as Executor and Personal Representative of the Estate of Aubry Mauldin, deceased, on the 19 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Brent Mauldin,
Executor and Personal Representative
of the Estate of
Aubry Mauldin,
deceased
Publish: June 21, June 28 and July 5, 2018.