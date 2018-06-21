Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-161

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Aubry Mauldin,
    deceased

    Notice To Creditors

    Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Brent Mauldin, as Executor and Personal Representative of the Estate of Aubry Mauldin, deceased, on the 19 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Brent Mauldin,
    Executor and Personal Representative
    of the Estate of
    Aubry Mauldin,
    deceased

    Publish: June 21, June 28 and July 5, 2018.

