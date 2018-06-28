Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2018-191

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Charles R. Lackey,
    deceased

    Notice To Unknown Heirs of Hearing Re:
    Petition To Probate Will

    Keith Gifford has filed a petition seeking an order admitting to probate an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the decedent and issuing Letters Testamentary to him. The Petition is set for hearing on the 2nd day of August, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in this Court.
    Heirs of the Decedent and/or persons having an interest in the estate of the Decedent are invited to attend and be heard.
    Witness my hand this the 22nd day of June, 2018.

    Ronnie Osborn
    Judge of Probate

    Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.

