Probate
IN THE
PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-187
In the Matter of
The Estate of
Charles Doyle Houston, Jr., deceased
Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published
Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Charles Doyle Houston, Jr., deceased, have been granted to Judy K. Houston, on the 22 day of June, 2018, by the Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama. and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave. SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Ronnie Osborn,
Judge of Probate
Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.
Mountain Valley News