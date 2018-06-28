IN THE

PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-187

In the Matter of

The Estate of

Charles Doyle Houston, Jr., deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published

Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Charles Doyle Houston, Jr., deceased, have been granted to Judy K. Houston, on the 22 day of June, 2018, by the Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama. and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:

Patrick L. Tate

310 Alabama Ave. SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.

Mountain Valley News