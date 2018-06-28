Mountain Valley News

    IN THE
    PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-187

    In the Matter of
    The Estate of
    Charles Doyle Houston, Jr., deceased

    Notice Of Appointment
    To Be Published

    Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Charles Doyle Houston, Jr., deceased, have been granted to Judy K. Houston, on the 22 day of June, 2018, by the Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama. and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Attorney for the Estate:
    Patrick L. Tate
    310 Alabama Ave. SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Judge of Probate

    Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.

