Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-194

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    James Thurman Prewett,
    deceased

    Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of James Thurman Prewett, deceased, having been granted to Pirjo Raija Marjatta Prewett, Personal Representative, on the 20 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate for DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    /s/ Ronnie Osborn
    Judge of Probate for
    DeKalb County,
    Alabama

    Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.

