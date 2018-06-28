Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-194
In The Matter of
The Estate of
James Thurman Prewett,
deceased
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of James Thurman Prewett, deceased, having been granted to Pirjo Raija Marjatta Prewett, Personal Representative, on the 20 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate for DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Ronnie Osborn
Judge of Probate for
DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.