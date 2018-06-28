Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-194

In The Matter of

The Estate of

James Thurman Prewett,

deceased

Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of James Thurman Prewett, deceased, having been granted to Pirjo Raija Marjatta Prewett, Personal Representative, on the 20 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate for DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate for

DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.