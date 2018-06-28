Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-175

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Michael David Daniel,
    deceased

    Notice Of Summary Distribution

    Notice Is Hereby Given that a Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Michael David Daniel, deceased, pursuant to Ala. Code §43-2-690 (1975, as amended) has been filed by the decedent’s distributee, Kelly Daniel Yost, on the 21 day of June, 2018, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.
    Attorney of Record:
    Patrick L. Tate, Esq.
    310 Alabama Ave., S.W., Fort Payne, Alabama 35967.
    It is therefore ordered that notice of the filing of said petition be given by publication for (1) one week in the Mountain Valley News, a newspaper published in this County, notifying all parties in interest to appear and contest said petition if they think proper so to do.
    Given under my hand this 21 day of June, 2018.

    Hon. Ronnie Osborn
    Judge of Probate

    Publish: June 28, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like