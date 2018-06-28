Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-202

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Bobby Rex Miller,
    deceased

    Notice

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Michael E. Miller, as Executor of the Estate of Bobby Rex Miller, deceased, on the 26 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required ot present the sme within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Michael E. Miller,
    Executor of the Estate of Bobby Rex Miller, deceased

    Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.

