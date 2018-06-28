Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-202
IN RE: The Estate of
Bobby Rex Miller,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Michael E. Miller, as Executor of the Estate of Bobby Rex Miller, deceased, on the 26 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required ot present the sme within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Michael E. Miller,
Executor of the Estate of Bobby Rex Miller, deceased
Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.