    Probate

    Mountain Valley News

Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-200

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Brenda Carol Brisendine,
    deceased

    Notice

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to James Eric Brisendine, as Executor of the Estate of Brenda Carol Brisendine, deceased on the 25 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    James Eric Brisendine,
    Executor of the Estate of
    Brenda Carol Brisendine.

    Publish: June 28, July 5 and July 12, 2018.

