Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-218

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Loyd Elbon Bates,
    deceased

    Notice To Creditors

    Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Johnny Bates, as Administrator of the Estate of Loyd Elbon Bates, deceased, on the 28 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Johnny Bates,
    Administrator
    of the Estate of
    Loyd Elbon Bates,
    deceased

    Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like