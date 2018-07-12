Mountain Valley News

THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-218

IN RE: The Estate of

Loyd Elbon Bates,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Johnny Bates, as Administrator of the Estate of Loyd Elbon Bates, deceased, on the 28 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Johnny Bates,

Administrator

of the Estate of

Loyd Elbon Bates,

deceased

Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.