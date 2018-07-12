Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-204

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Linda Diane Hulgan,
    a/k/a Diane Hulgan,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims
    In The Matter of the Estate of Linda Diane Hulgan,
    deceased.
    Letters of Administration of the estate of Linda Diane Hulgan, a/k/a Diane Hulgan, deceased, having been granted to Roger Michael Hulgan, Personal Representative, on the 25 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Roger Michael Hulgan,
    Personal Representative

    Terry Gillis, LLC
    Attorney for
    Personal Representative
    204 4th Street SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.

