IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-204

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Linda Diane Hulgan,

a/k/a Diane Hulgan,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

In The Matter of the Estate of Linda Diane Hulgan,

deceased.

Letters of Administration of the estate of Linda Diane Hulgan, a/k/a Diane Hulgan, deceased, having been granted to Roger Michael Hulgan, Personal Representative, on the 25 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Roger Michael Hulgan,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.

Mountain Valley News