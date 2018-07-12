Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-204
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Linda Diane Hulgan,
a/k/a Diane Hulgan,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
In The Matter of the Estate of Linda Diane Hulgan,
deceased.
Letters of Administration of the estate of Linda Diane Hulgan, a/k/a Diane Hulgan, deceased, having been granted to Roger Michael Hulgan, Personal Representative, on the 25 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Roger Michael Hulgan,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.
Mountain Valley News