Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-126

IN RE: The Estate of

Linda Susan Rhoden,

deceased

Personal Representative’s Notice To File Claims

In The Matter of the estate of Linda Susan Rhoden, deceased

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representatives of the Will of Linda Susan Rhoden, deceased, having been grantd to the undersigned on the 5 day of July, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Diana Smith,

Personal Representative

Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.

