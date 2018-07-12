Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-126
IN RE: The Estate of
Linda Susan Rhoden,
deceased
Personal Representative’s Notice To File Claims
In The Matter of the estate of Linda Susan Rhoden, deceased
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representatives of the Will of Linda Susan Rhoden, deceased, having been grantd to the undersigned on the 5 day of July, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Diana Smith,
Personal Representative
Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.
Mountain Valley News