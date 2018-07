IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-280

IN RE: The Estate of

Wilma F. Stiltner

Notice Of Hearing On Petition For Final Settlement

A hearing has been set before this Court on the 21 day of August, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m., on the Petition for Final Settlement filed by Clifford Stacy Stiltner, Personal Representative, of the Estate of Wilma F. Stiltner, filed in the DeKalb County Probate Court. Any party interested may appear.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.

Mountain Valley News