IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-168

IN RE: The Estate of

Patsy K. Dooley,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Susan P. Dooley, Personal Representative on the 18 day of April, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Susan P. Dooley

Personal Representaive

Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.