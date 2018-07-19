    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-223

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Kay B. Gable,
    deceased

    Notice

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Patrick Dennis Moon, as Executor of the Estate of Kay B. Gable, deceased, on the 13 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Patrick Dennis Moon,
    Executor of the Estate of
    Kay B. Gable, deceased

    Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like