IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-223

IN RE: The Estate of

Kay B. Gable,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Patrick Dennis Moon, as Executor of the Estate of Kay B. Gable, deceased, on the 13 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Patrick Dennis Moon,

Executor of the Estate of

Kay B. Gable, deceased

Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.