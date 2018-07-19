Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-223
IN RE: The Estate of
Kay B. Gable,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Patrick Dennis Moon, as Executor of the Estate of Kay B. Gable, deceased, on the 13 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Patrick Dennis Moon,
Executor of the Estate of
Kay B. Gable, deceased
Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.