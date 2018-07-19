    • Classifieds

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-219

    In the Matter of
    The Estate of
    Edward Gerry Payne,
    deceased

    Notice Of Appointment
    To Be Published

    Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Edward Gerry Payne, deceased, have been granted to Susan W. Grey, on the 10 day of July, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

    Attorney for the Estate:
    Patrick H. Tate
    310 Alabama Ave.SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.

