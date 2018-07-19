Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-219
In the Matter of
The Estate of
Edward Gerry Payne,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Edward Gerry Payne, deceased, have been granted to Susan W. Grey, on the 10 day of July, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick H. Tate
310 Alabama Ave.SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.