IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-219

In the Matter of

The Estate of

Edward Gerry Payne,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Edward Gerry Payne, deceased, have been granted to Susan W. Grey, on the 10 day of July, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:

Patrick H. Tate

310 Alabama Ave.SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.