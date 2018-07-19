IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-215

IN RE: The Estate of

Alvern R. Kuehl,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Dianne L. Kuehl, Personal Representative on the 10 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Dianne L. Kuehl

Personal Representative

Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.