    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-215

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Alvern R. Kuehl,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Dianne L. Kuehl, Personal Representative on the 10 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Dianne L. Kuehl
    Personal Representative

    Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.

