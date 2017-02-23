IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-40

In The Mattter of

The Estate of

Ronald Wayne Ivey,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Adam Clark Ivey, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ronald Wayne Ivey, deceased, on the 17th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Adam Clark Ivey,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Ronald Wayne Ivey, deceased

Publish: February 23, March 2 and March 9, 2017.