    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-195

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Austin Wade Murdock,
    deceased

    Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Austin Wade Murdock, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 22 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    /s/ Amanda Ayers,
    Administratrix

    /s/ Jessica Davis,
    Administratrix

    Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.

