IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-195

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Austin Wade Murdock,

deceased

Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Austin Wade Murdock, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 22 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Amanda Ayers,

Administratrix

/s/ Jessica Davis,

Administratrix

Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.

Mountain Valley News