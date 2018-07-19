Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-195
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Austin Wade Murdock,
deceased
Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Austin Wade Murdock, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 22 day of June, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Amanda Ayers,
Administratrix
/s/ Jessica Davis,
Administratrix
Publish: July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.
Mountain Valley News