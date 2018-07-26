Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

    Probate

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-227

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Lillian K. Nicholas,
    deceased

    Notice

    Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Paula A. Nicholas, Personal Representative, on the 19 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the granting of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

    Witness my hand this 19 day of July, 2018.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Judge of Probate

    Publish: July 26, 2018; August 2, 2018 and
    August 9, 2018.

