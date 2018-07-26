Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-227

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Lillian K. Nicholas,

deceased

Notice

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Paula A. Nicholas, Personal Representative, on the 19 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the granting of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 19 day of July, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: July 26, 2018; August 2, 2018 and

August 9, 2018.

Mountain Valley News