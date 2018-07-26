Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2018-220

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Kimmy Nathaniel Greer,

deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Kimmy Nathaniel Greer, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 13 day of July, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County. Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Melissa Greer

Personal Representative

Publish: July 26, August 2 and August 9, 2018.