Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2018-220
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Kimmy Nathaniel Greer,
deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Kimmy Nathaniel Greer, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 13 day of July, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County. Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Melissa Greer
Personal Representative
Publish: July 26, August 2 and August 9, 2018.