Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

    Probate

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2018-220

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Kimmy Nathaniel Greer,
    deceased

    Administrator’s Notice
    To File Claims

    Letters of Administration of the estate of Kimmy Nathaniel Greer, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 13 day of July, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County. Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Melissa Greer
    Personal Representative

    Publish: July 26, August 2 and August 9, 2018.

