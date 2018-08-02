IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-177

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Margie M. Hamilton,

deceased

Executor’s Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Margie M. Hamilton, deceased, having been gratned to the undersigned on the 25 day of July, 2018, by the Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons haivng claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Linda Chandler

Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.

Mountain Valley News