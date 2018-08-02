IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-177
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Margie M. Hamilton,
deceased
Executor’s Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Margie M. Hamilton, deceased, having been gratned to the undersigned on the 25 day of July, 2018, by the Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons haivng claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Linda Chandler
Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.
Mountain Valley News