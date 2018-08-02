IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-231

IN RE: The Estate of

William Wilkinson,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Patrick McMinn, a Executor of the Estate of William Wilkinson, deceased, on the 26 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Patrick McMinn,

Executor of the Estate of William Wilkinson, deceased

Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.

Mountain Valley News