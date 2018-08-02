IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 18-213

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Verbon Glenn Stallings,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment Of Personal Representative

Letters Testamentary of said decedent having been granted to, E. Shane Hollaway,, on the 5 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

E. Shane Hollaway (HOL095)

Hollaway Law Office

Executor for Decedent

P.O. Box 758

Guntersville, AL 35976

Phone:(256)571-0151

Fax: (256)571-9750

Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.

Mountain Valley News