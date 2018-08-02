IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 18-213
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Verbon Glenn Stallings,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment Of Personal Representative
Letters Testamentary of said decedent having been granted to, E. Shane Hollaway,, on the 5 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
E. Shane Hollaway (HOL095)
Hollaway Law Office
Executor for Decedent
P.O. Box 758
Guntersville, AL 35976
Phone:(256)571-0151
Fax: (256)571-9750
Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.
Mountain Valley News