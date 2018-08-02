Probate

By
Mountain Valley News
-
0
14

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 18-213

In The Matter of
The Estate of
Verbon Glenn Stallings,
deceased

Notice Of Appointment Of Personal Representative

Letters Testamentary of said decedent having been granted to, E. Shane Hollaway,, on the 5 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

E. Shane Hollaway (HOL095)
Hollaway Law Office
Executor for Decedent
P.O. Box 758
Guntersville, AL 35976
Phone:(256)571-0151
Fax: (256)571-9750

Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.

Mountain Valley News

wide3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here