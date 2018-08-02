IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2018-226
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
John William Scull,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary on the estate of John William Scull, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 26 day of July, 2018 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of John William Scull are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Jonathan G. Scull
Publish: August 2, August 9, and August 16, 2018.
Mountain Valley News