IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2018-226

In The Matter Of

The Estate Of

John William Scull,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the estate of John William Scull, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 26 day of July, 2018 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of John William Scull are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jonathan G. Scull

Publish: August 2, August 9, and August 16, 2018.

Mountain Valley News