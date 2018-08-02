IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-232

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Kelley Dan Burt,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 26 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

This the 26 day of July, 2018.

Juanita Johnson

Personal Representative

Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.

Mountain Valley News