IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-232
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Kelley Dan Burt,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 26 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
This the 26 day of July, 2018.
Juanita Johnson
Personal Representative
Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.
Mountain Valley News