IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-229

IN RE: The Estate of

Mary K. White,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Linda Ingram, as Administrator of the Estate of Mary K. White, deceased, on the 26 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Tammy D. Mountain

Attorney for Administrator

Post Office Box 680637

Fort Payne, Alabama

35968-1607

Phone: (256)845-8884

Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.

Mountain Valley News