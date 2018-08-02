IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-229
IN RE: The Estate of
Mary K. White,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Linda Ingram, as Administrator of the Estate of Mary K. White, deceased, on the 26 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Tammy D. Mountain
Attorney for Administrator
Post Office Box 680637
Fort Payne, Alabama
35968-1607
Phone: (256)845-8884
Publish: August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2018.
Mountain Valley News