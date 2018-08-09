IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-236
IN RE: The Estate of
Morrell White,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Jo White, as Administratrix of the Estate of Morrell White, deceased, on the 30 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Jo White,
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Morrell White,
deceased
Publish: August 9, August 16 and August 23, 2018.