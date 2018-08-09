IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-236

IN RE: The Estate of

Morrell White,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Jo White, as Administratrix of the Estate of Morrell White, deceased, on the 30 day of July, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jo White,

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Morrell White,

deceased

Publish: August 9, August 16 and August 23, 2018.