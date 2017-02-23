IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-20
IN RE: The Estate of
Dewey Crow,
deceased
Order
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Pam Crow, as Executrix of the Estate od Dewey Crow, deceased, on the 14th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Pam Crow,
Executrix of the Estate of Dewey Crow, deceased
Publish: February 23 and March 2 and March 9, 2017.