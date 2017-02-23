IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-20

IN RE: The Estate of

Dewey Crow,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Pam Crow, as Executrix of the Estate od Dewey Crow, deceased, on the 14th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Pam Crow,

Executrix of the Estate of Dewey Crow, deceased

Publish: February 23 and March 2 and March 9, 2017.