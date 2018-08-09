IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-191
IN RE: The Estate of
Charles R. Lackey,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 2 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
This the 2 day of August, 2018.
Keith Gifford,
Personal Representative
Publish: August 9, August 16 and August 23, 2018.