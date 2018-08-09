IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-191

IN RE: The Estate of

Charles R. Lackey,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 2 day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 2 day of August, 2018.

Keith Gifford,

Personal Representative

Publish: August 9, August 16 and August 23, 2018.