IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-207

IN RE: The Estate of

Roger Dale Yates,

deceased

Order Setting Hearing

Upon consideration of the vertified Petiton of Heather Michelle Liles Yates, seeking a monthly living allowance out of the decedent’s estate, it is

Ordered and Adjudged by the Court as follows:

1. That a copy of said Petition in this Order be served on Mary J. Yates by certified mail and that notice of said Petition in the hearing that will be given to all other interested parties by publication in the Mountain Valley News, for three consecutive weeks.

2. That a hearing on said Petition be held on 4 day of September, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock, a.m. before the undersigned judge.

Done this 31 day of July, 2018.

/s/Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: August 9,

August 16 and August 23, 2018.