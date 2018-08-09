IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-207

IN RE: The Estate of

Roger Dale Yates,

deceased

Order Setting Hearing

Upon consideration of the Petition of Heather Michelle Liles Yates, to set aside statutory exemptions in favor of the surviving spouse of the decedent, it is

Ordered And Adjudged as follows:

1. That a copy of the Petition and this Order be served on Mary J. Yates by certified mail and that notice of the Petition and the hearing thereon be given to all other interested parties by publication in the Mountain Valley News, for three consecutive weeks.

2. That a hearing on said Petition be held on the 4 day of September, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m.

Done this 31 day of July, 2018.

/s/ Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: August 9, August 16 and August 23, 2018.