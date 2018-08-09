IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-207
IN RE: The Estate of
Roger Dale Yates,
deceased
Order Setting Hearing
Upon consideration of the Petition of Heather Michelle Liles Yates, to set aside statutory exemptions in favor of the surviving spouse of the decedent, it is
Ordered And Adjudged as follows:
1. That a copy of the Petition and this Order be served on Mary J. Yates by certified mail and that notice of the Petition and the hearing thereon be given to all other interested parties by publication in the Mountain Valley News, for three consecutive weeks.
2. That a hearing on said Petition be held on the 4 day of September, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m.
Done this 31 day of July, 2018.
/s/ Ronnie Osborn
Judge of Probate
Publish: August 9, August 16 and August 23, 2018.